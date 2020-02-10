AdHive (ADH) One Day Volume Tops $328.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. AdHive has a total market cap of $129,345.00 and approximately $328.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdHive has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdHive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000172 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

