Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 5.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.26, approximately 60,731,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 51,603,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,156 shares of company stock worth $10,687,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

