Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 5.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.26, approximately 60,731,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 51,603,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,156 shares of company stock worth $10,687,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.