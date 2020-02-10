Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) PT Set at €850.00 by UBS Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been assigned a €850.00 ($988.37) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADYEN. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price objective on shares of Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €797.86 ($927.74).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.