Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.72). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.12).

AGLE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGLE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 105,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,812. The firm has a market cap of $226.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.