Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 283.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Affimed worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1,977.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,978,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 3,787,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth about $8,399,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth about $1,470,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Affimed NV has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed NV will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.