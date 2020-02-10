Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AKAM opened at $96.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75.

In other news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

