Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

Get Akorn alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKRX. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akorn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Akorn stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 182,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,121. Akorn has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $216.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akorn (AKRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.