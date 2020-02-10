Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.10

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.10 and last traded at C$45.93, with a volume of 294323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.60.

ATD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

