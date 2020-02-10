Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Mcclain Value Management LLC

Mcclain Value Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises 4.8% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alleghany by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $819.50. 59,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,798. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $802.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $773.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.57. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $600.23 and a 12 month high of $828.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

