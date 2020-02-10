Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after buying an additional 821,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,669 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Allegion by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 633,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after purchasing an additional 155,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allegion by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Allegion by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $549,591.91. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.94. 6,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $85.96 and a 52-week high of $137.05.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.