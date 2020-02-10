Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCV opened at $6.03 on Monday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

