Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.50.

AP.UN stock traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$57.71. 215,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$46.30 and a 1-year high of C$57.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.71. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

