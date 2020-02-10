Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a 52-week low of $91.12 and a 52-week high of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

