Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.53

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 134221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Mackie reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

