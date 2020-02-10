Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,096 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Alphabet worth $1,263,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $29.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,508.71. The company had a trading volume of 998,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,416.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

