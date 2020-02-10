Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet stock traded up $19.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,498.51. The company had a trading volume of 635,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,503.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,416.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.