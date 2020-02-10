AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.42, approximately 3,505 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF makes up 9.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 95.07% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $21,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

