AltaGas Canada Inc (TSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Canada Inc (TSE:ACI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas Canada from C$23.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AltaGas Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of AltaGas Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ACI stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.41. 35,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,107. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43. AltaGas Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.91.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas Canada will post 1.5100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

