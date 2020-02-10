Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis Buys 1,650 Shares of Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.86 per share, with a total value of C$17,919.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,042 shares in the company, valued at C$413,136.12.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of C$10.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.41.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

