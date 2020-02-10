Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.50

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 7886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWCMY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alumina in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Alumina currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

About Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

