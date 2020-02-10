Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,932 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Ambarella by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 527,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 262,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ambarella by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919 over the last ninety days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

