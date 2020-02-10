Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Lifted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2,331.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 867,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,222 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.29. 19,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,034. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.