American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 360.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 817.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after buying an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,931,000 after buying an additional 331,995 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $101.75. 580,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,439. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

