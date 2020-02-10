American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.07

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 4369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

