AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

COLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.19. 54,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,764. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.52.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

