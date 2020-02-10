Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 -1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.24 EPS.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.55. 2,806,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.00.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $498,132.00. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

