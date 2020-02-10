Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. 871,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 488,331 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after buying an additional 12,328,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 150,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

