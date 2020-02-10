Analysts Anticipate Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to Announce $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Hershey reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.99. The stock had a trading volume of 731,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey has a 1-year low of $107.82 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,555,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $39,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.