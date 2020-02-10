Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

HOG traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.