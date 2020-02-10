Analysts Expect Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is $0.39. Pattern Energy Group posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pattern Energy Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. 1,066,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,632. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.10. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

