Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $228.89

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.52. The stock had a trading volume of 449,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $170.99 and a 12-month high of $293.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.29.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in ANSYS by 73.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in ANSYS by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.