Analysts Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $228.89

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.44.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th.
ANSYS stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.52. The stock had a trading volume of 449,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $170.99 and a 12-month high of $293.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in ANSYS by 73.4% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in ANSYS by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Read More: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.