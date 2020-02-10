Analyzing Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) & Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grupo Supervielle and Intercorp Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 5 0 0 0 1.00 Intercorp Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.48%. Intercorp Financial has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.51%. Given Intercorp Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Intercorp Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $860.71 million 0.33 -$107.49 million $0.77 4.03 Intercorp Financial $1.51 billion 3.07 $329.95 million N/A N/A

Intercorp Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Intercorp Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 6.09% 18.00% 2.11% Intercorp Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Grupo Supervielle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intercorp Financial beats Grupo Supervielle on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises. The Insurance segment offers retirement, savings, life, unemployment, and other insurance products mainly to retail customers. The Wealth Management segment comprises wealth management, private banking, financing, brokerage, advisory, and other investment services mainly to high net worth individuals. The company was founded on September 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

