Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,807. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $102.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

