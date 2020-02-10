Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Apache has a payout ratio of 222.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apache to earn ($0.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -5,000.0%.

APA traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.98. Apache has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

