Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,978 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,608,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 156,930 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 516,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $55,774.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,251.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,855 shares of company stock worth $3,904,968. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $53.51. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,817. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

AIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

