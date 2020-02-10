AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $94.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.58. 36,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81 and a beta of 1.14. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $138.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

