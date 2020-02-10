Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AQST. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,752. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $99.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.67. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.