Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM opened at $45.71 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,311 shares of company stock worth $1,918,322. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

