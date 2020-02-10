Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.44

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $7.50. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 19,753 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $749.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.94 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 513,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 21.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 50.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

