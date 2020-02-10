Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,997,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,480 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $55,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 75,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. 1,399,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.