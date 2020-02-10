Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 676,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 257,972 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after buying an additional 144,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after buying an additional 107,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

