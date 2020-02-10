Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.25

Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 7286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARES. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Get Ares Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.