ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASAZY. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ASAZY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 74,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,542. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.91. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

