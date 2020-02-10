Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $25,308.01 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,127.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATRA stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. 521,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $778.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

