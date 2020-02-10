Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $25,308.01 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,127.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ATRA stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. 521,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $778.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.08.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.