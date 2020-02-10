AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,215,000 after purchasing an additional 529,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

