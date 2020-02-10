AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lowered by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,177 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.4% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $38.11. 7,097,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,731,668. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

