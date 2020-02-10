Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

