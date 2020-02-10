Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACB. Pi Financial lowered Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.98. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

