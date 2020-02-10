Australian Ethical Investment (ASX:AEF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$4.99 ($3.54) and last traded at A$4.99 ($3.54), approximately 96,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.91 ($3.48).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.10. The company has a market cap of $559.34 million and a P/E ratio of 84.58.

About Australian Ethical Investment (ASX:AEF)

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in clean energy, sustainable products, medical solutions, innovative technology, responsible banking, healthcare, recycling, energy efficiency, education, and aged care.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.