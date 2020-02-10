Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Up 9.6%

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.21, 187,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 166,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVRO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $757.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avrobio by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avrobio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

