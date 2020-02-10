Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Up 9.6%

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.21, 187,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 166,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVRO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $757.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avrobio by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avrobio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit